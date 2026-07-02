Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Defensive Line

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, defensive line.

THE ROOM: Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen III, Dante Stills, Roy Lopez, L.J. Collier, Andrew Billings, PJ Mustipher, Jonah Williams, Damonic Williams, Zach Carter

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen III, Dante Stills, Roy Lopez, L.J. Collier, Andrew Billings

Nick Rallis has said there will be changes made to the defense come 2026. It'd be a big philosophical change if he transitioned away from a consistent rotation at defensive line. On the current roster, Dante Stills was the only Cardinals defensive lineman to play in every game last year. It's impressive to see the career the 2023 sixth-rounder has made for himself. Roy Lopez played in every game for Detroit and put up career-highs with two sacks and five quarterback pressures. Health is what it comes down to for the D-Line. Darius Robinson, Walter Nolen III, and L.J. Collier can make a difference, they just need to be on the field.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Darius Robinson

If there is anyone on the Cardinals roster who has a major spotlight on them, it's Robinson. There were times last year where Robinson showed why the Cardinals took him with the 27th pick in 2024. There were also moments that showed he has room to improve. He said he was not who he thought he was following a frustrating Week 13 defeat, but added he has the confidence to turn it around. That's what this season will be centered around for Robinson. Next offseason, the Cardinals will have to decide on a fifth-year option for Robinson, so it's a pivotal year all around.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Andrew Billings