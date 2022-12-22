Budda Baker Earns Another Pro Bowl Starting Nod

Budda Baker continued to add to his legacy with the Cardinals after the safety was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in six seasons on Wednesday, tabbed as a starter for the NFC.

Baker was the only Cardinal honored this season. Special teamer Dennis Gardeck and kicker Matt Prater are alternates.

It's only the second time since the 2005 season the Cardinals have only had one Pro Bowler; the other time was cornerback Patrick Peterson in 2018. With 9½ sacks, it is a surprise defensive end J.J. Watt wasn't at least an alternate.

This year's Pro Bowl is no longer a full tackle game. The rules have been adjusted, with the players competing in a series of skills competitions and then a flag-football game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

Baker was named to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer in 2017. Beginning in 2019, he has been named to the team as a safety every season.