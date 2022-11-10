Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Omnipresent Budda Baker Has To Find Other Ways To Help

Safety won't play Sunday against Rams with ankle injury

Nov 10, 2022 at 03:22 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Safety Budda Baker gives a pregame speech before the game against the Seahawks last week.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Budda Baker gives a pregame speech before the game against the Seahawks last week.

Budda Baker was everywhere on the first episode of "Hard Knocks."

He was giving an impassioned speech (after the Eagles game) about being tired of losing. He was teasing his little sister about having to pay for laundry if she lived with him while attending Arizona State University. He was practicing hard in the rain, he was interacting with a little girl prior to the Seahawks game, and then he was making plays all over the field.

And, oh yeah, he wrecked his ankle near the end of the game.

Suddenly, the Cardinals' All-Pro safety won't be everywhere against the Rams in Los Angeles Sunday. And that's an issue.

"We won't be better without Budda," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "That's part of the game.

"You can't replace Budda. But we'll move on and play."

And Baker, who coach Kliff Kingsbury said will miss at least one game with his injury, will help where he can.

"I definitely feel I can be a big leader still," Baker told azcardinals.com. "Whether it is just talking to the guys, watching film with the guys, telling guys what I see on film, whether that is the rotational stuff will look like, or plays – and the Rams have specific plays they do – man, zone, all the aspects I know playing against them for six years, I'll help those guys out."

If it wasn't clear how much Baker means to this team, it was crystalized on "Hard Knocks." Of note wasn't just the energy Baker always seems to have, but his play itself. Multiple coaches implored their guys to try and match or exceed the effort and energy Baker had during a loss in Minnesota as they went into the Seahawks game.

Joseph sounded as if he expects Charles Washington to be activated from Injured Reserve before the Rams game. Chris Banjo – the only other safety currently on the active roster aside from fellow starter Jalen Thompson – is in line to start.

"Everyone knows what Budda means to the team, what he means to the league honestly," Banjo said. "But we also have the next-man-up mentality. It takes all of us."

Baker has only missed one game since Kingsbury arrived in 2019. Whenever things have been rocky, he is the guy to try and settle the troops (or inspire them) or serve as one as a spokesman to the media.

Playing against a Rams team that has struggled mightily – and who very well will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is in concussion protocol – the Cardinals defense will simultaneously try and get out of rut that has seen them allow nine straight touchdowns when the opponents reach the red zone.

"Budda is Budda," linebacker Zaven Collins said. "There is no one else like him in the league. The aspect of him being gone changes a lot of things for offenses. It changes a few things for us, but I think it's more for them because they are so scared of Budda's presence."

If there is more Baker to come in next week's "Hard Knocks," it'll have to be as hype man only.

"The fire and passion he brings to the game I don't think you can't replicate that anywhere in the league," Banjo said. "Him not being on the field is going to be impactful."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 10 Vs. Rams

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 10 regular season matchup against the Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 31

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 31

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 31

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Javon Wims (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Javon Wims (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 31

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 31

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 31

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 31

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 31

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 31

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 31

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 31

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 31

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 31

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 31

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 31

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 31

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Badara Traore (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 31

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Badara Traore (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 31

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (65) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 31

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (65) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 31

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Robbie Anderson (81) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Sports Complex on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Rams

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kyler Hurts His Hamstring

Budda Baker's impact is highlighted as is his injury

news

Kliff Kingsbury Stays 'In The Present' As Cardinals Try To Fix Season

Coach appreciates job even as spotlight gets brighter

news

Will Hernandez Goes To IR; Cardinals Claim OL Wyatt Davis

Quarterback Kyler Murray on the injury report with a hamstring issue

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Charles Washington

Safety could return with Budda Baker ailing

news

How To Watch: Hard Knocks In Season

Check out all the ways to watch and stream Hard Knocks In Season on HBO and HBO Max on November 9, 2022

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Rams, Week 10

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams on November 13, 2022.

news

You've Got Mail: Rams Week Part Two

Topics include Hard Knocks stars, Anderson's impact, and 'big changes'

news

Depth Of Field: Week 9 Vs. Seattle

Exploring the game against the Seahawks through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Understand Frustration Level Both Inside Building And Out

Mess of NFC teams at bottom of playoff standings help keep hope alive

news

Cardinals Come Up Short A Second Time Against Seahawks

Offense can't sustain fast start in 31-21 home loss

Advertising