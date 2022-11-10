Omnipresent Budda Baker Has To Find Other Ways To Help

If it wasn't clear how much Baker means to this team, it was crystalized on "Hard Knocks." Of note wasn't just the energy Baker always seems to have, but his play itself. Multiple coaches implored their guys to try and match or exceed the effort and energy Baker had during a loss in Minnesota as they went into the Seahawks game.

Joseph sounded as if he expects Charles Washington to be activated from Injured Reserve before the Rams game. Chris Banjo – the only other safety currently on the active roster aside from fellow starter Jalen Thompson – is in line to start.

"Everyone knows what Budda means to the team, what he means to the league honestly," Banjo said. "But we also have the next-man-up mentality. It takes all of us."

Baker has only missed one game since Kingsbury arrived in 2019. Whenever things have been rocky, he is the guy to try and settle the troops (or inspire them) or serve as one as a spokesman to the media.

Playing against a Rams team that has struggled mightily – and who very well will be missing quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is in concussion protocol – the Cardinals defense will simultaneously try and get out of rut that has seen them allow nine straight touchdowns when the opponents reach the red zone.

"Budda is Budda," linebacker Zaven Collins said. "There is no one else like him in the league. The aspect of him being gone changes a lot of things for offenses. It changes a few things for us, but I think it's more for them because they are so scared of Budda's presence."

If there is more Baker to come in next week's "Hard Knocks," it'll have to be as hype man only.