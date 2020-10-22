 Skip to main content
Cardinals-Seahawks Moves To 'Sunday Night Football'

Bucs-Raiders, original Sunday night game, is changed because of COVID concerns

Oct 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM
Darren Urban

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will now play the Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football."

The Cardinals-Seahawks game Sunday just got moved to national TV.

The original "Sunday Night Football" matchup was Buccaneers traveling to Las Vegas to play the Raiders, but with the Raiders dealing with several COVID-19 cases this week, that game was swapped into the Cardinals' original time slot in order to protect NBC's need for a game Sunday evening.

That will make back-to-back national TV games for the Cardinals, who just beat Dallas on Monday night.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on 'Sunday Night Football,' " the NFL said in a release. "We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."

As of now, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and the most of the Raiders starting offensive line are out through COVID protocols. All could still return by Sunday, but this gives the league -- and the TV networks -- flexibility.

The Cardinals' second meeting with the Seahawks, in Seattle Week 11, was already scheduled for national TV on "Thursday Night Football."

The Cardinals and Seahawks have a colorful recent history on "Sunday Night Football." The last time the Cardinals played on SNF was a home game against Seattle in 2016, the infamous 6-6 tie. In 2015, the Cardinals beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 39-32, in the Drew Stanton Dances game. The 2014 season finale at Arizona was flexed to a Sunday night, with the Seahawks taking out an injury-riddled Cardinals' team, 35-6.

