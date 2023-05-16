Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Set Preseason Schedule Times And Dates

Home opener is Aug. 11 against Broncos and new coach Sean Payton

May 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Isaiah Simmons and the Cardinals will close out the preseason in Minnesota on Aug. 26.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals already knew their preseason opponents and the order in which they would be played, but Tuesday announced when the games would take place.

The Cards open the preseason at home on Aug. 11 -- a Friday -- for a 7 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

The second game is Aug. 19 at State Farm Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who return to the stadium in which they won their title. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

The Cardinals close out the preseason in Minnesota against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 26, when the local kickoff will be noon -- or 10 a.m. in Arizona.

All three games will air on 12 News KPNX in the Valley as well as KTTU and KMSB in Tucson as well as KOAT in Albuquerque.

With the first game on Aug. 11, the Cardinals are able to open training camp around July 26. The team has yet to officially announce training camp dates. The regular season opener is Sept. 10 in Washington.

Table inside Article
DateOpponentKickoff time (AZ)Stadium
August 11Denver Broncos7 p.m.State Farm Stadium
August 19Kansas City Chiefs5 p.m.State Farm Stadium
August 26Minnesota Vikings10 a.m.U.S. Bank Stadium

