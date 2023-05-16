Cardinals Set Preseason Schedule Times And Dates

The Cardinals already knew their preseason opponents and the order in which they would be played, but Tuesday announced when the games would take place.

The Cards open the preseason at home on Aug. 11 -- a Friday -- for a 7 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

The second game is Aug. 19 at State Farm Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who return to the stadium in which they won their title. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

The Cardinals close out the preseason in Minnesota against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 26, when the local kickoff will be noon -- or 10 a.m. in Arizona.

All three games will air on 12 News KPNX in the Valley as well as KTTU and KMSB in Tucson as well as KOAT in Albuquerque.