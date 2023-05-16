Cardinals Set Preseason Schedule Times And Dates

The Cardinals already knew their preseason opponents and the order in which they would be played, but Tuesday announced when the games would take place.
The Cards open the preseason at home on Aug. 11 -- a Friday -- for a 7 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium against the Denver Broncos.
The second game is Aug. 19 at State Farm Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who return to the stadium in which they won their title. Kickoff is 5 p.m.
The Cardinals close out the preseason in Minnesota against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 26, when the local kickoff will be noon -- or 10 a.m. in Arizona.
All three games will air on 12 News KPNX in the Valley as well as KTTU and KMSB in Tucson as well as KOAT in Albuquerque.
With the first game on Aug. 11, the Cardinals are able to open training camp around July 26. The team has yet to officially announce training camp dates. The regular season opener is Sept. 10 in Washington.
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time (AZ)
|Stadium
|August 11
|Denver Broncos
|7 p.m.
|State Farm Stadium
|August 19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5 p.m.
|State Farm Stadium
|August 26
|Minnesota Vikings
|10 a.m.
|U.S. Bank Stadium