Cardinals Sign Cornerback Michael Ojemudia

Team adds to depth with futures deal

Jan 30, 2024 at 01:36 PM
The Cardinals have signed Michael Ojemudia (26), here breaking up a pass in 2023 preseason, to a future deal.
The Cardinals are bringing in another option for their young cornerback corps, signing Michael Ojemudia to a futures contract on Tuesday.

Ojemudia, a third-round pick out of Iowa in 2020 by the Broncos, has spent time with Denver, Chicago and the Rams. He spent the 2023 season on the Los Angeles practice squad.

He has appeared in 18 NFL games, with 73 tackles and eight passes defensed.

With Antonio Hamilton, Bobby Price and Rashad Fenton scheduled to be free agents, Ojemudia becomes only the second cornerback on the roster with more than one year of experience. Darren Hall was signed to a futures deal earlier this month. All the other corners under contract -- Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas V, Divaad Wilson, Quavian White -- were rookies in 2023.

