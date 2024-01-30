Cardinals Sign Cornerback Michael Ojemudia

The Cardinals are bringing in another option for their young cornerback corps, signing Michael Ojemudia to a futures contract on Tuesday.

Ojemudia, a third-round pick out of Iowa in 2020 by the Broncos, has spent time with Denver, Chicago and the Rams. He spent the 2023 season on the Los Angeles practice squad.

He has appeared in 18 NFL games, with 73 tackles and eight passes defensed.