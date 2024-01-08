Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Eight Players To 'Futures' Deals

International tight end Seikovits brought back for fourth season

Jan 08, 2024 at 02:01 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits is among eight players the Cardinals signed to "future" contracts on Monday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
As the Cardinals went through physicals and began the process of exit interviews on Monday, some of the business of building the offseason 90-man roster had begun.

The team re-signed eight players from their practice squad -- players that would've become free agents at the end of the week – to "futures" contracts. The contracts do not kick in until the new league year on March 13, but it lets the player know he has a roster spot when that time comes.

Among those being brought back is tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has already been with the team for the maximum three seasons on an international exemption. Fortunately for Seikovits, the NFL has instituted a new rule that allows every team to have an international player on the practice squad, and with it, a resetting of Seikovits' timeline with the Cardinals.

The full list of "futures" signings:

