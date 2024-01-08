Cardinals Sign Eight Players To 'Futures' Deals

As the Cardinals went through physicals and began the process of exit interviews on Monday, some of the business of building the offseason 90-man roster had begun.

The team re-signed eight players from their practice squad -- players that would've become free agents at the end of the week – to "futures" contracts. The contracts do not kick in until the new league year on March 13, but it lets the player know he has a roster spot when that time comes.

Among those being brought back is tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has already been with the team for the maximum three seasons on an international exemption. Fortunately for Seikovits, the NFL has instituted a new rule that allows every team to have an international player on the practice squad, and with it, a resetting of Seikovits' timeline with the Cardinals.