Cardinals Sign Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

Nov 02, 2022 at 11:40 AM
The Cardinals didn't make any more moves before Tuesday's trade deadline, but they did add a linebacker on Wednesday.

The team signed Kamu Grugier-Hill, who had been cut by the Texans last week when Grugier-Hill asked for his release because of dwindling playing time.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement.

The Cardinals also made multiple practice squad moves, releasing offensive linemen Danny Isidora and Sage Doxtater and signing back offensive lineman Rashaad Coward along with defensive lineman Eric Banks.

Grugier-Hill is coming off his best season in 2021, with three sacks, an interception and a team-best 108 tackles for the Texans. He had 13 tackles for loss. This season, in six games, he had 40 tackles, one for loss.

Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2016, he has also spent time with the Eagles and Dolphins.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury will address the move when he meets with the media later today.

