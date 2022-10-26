Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Promote Rodrigo Blankenship, Put Rashard Lawrence On IR

Moving kicker to active roster could mean more time on sideline for Prater

Oct 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship lines up for a kick last week against the Saints.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship lines up for a kick last week against the Saints.

Rashard Lawrence is hurting again, so the defensive lineman is headed back to Injured Reserve.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked well in his debut, and another injury means the Cardinals are going to need him on the roster.

The two switched places on Wednesday, with Lawrence going to IR for his shoulder injury suffered against the Saints -- he must miss a minimum of four games -- and Blankenship signed from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster. Blankenship's promotion likely means veteran kicker Matt Prater is trending toward missing another game with his injured hip.

Blankenship's presence has created some stability during Prater's absence after the struggles of Matt Ammendola. He made a 50-yard field goal to open the scoring in the win against the Saints. He missed an extra point, but made two others and added a second field goal.

"The expectations are very high, for every position, but especially for kickers is seems," Blankenship said. "The best of the best are just raising the bar year after year, guys like Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker and Will Lutz, Younghoe Koo -- I could go on and on. Guys are getting closer and closer to 100 percent on field goals and extra points.

"That's the expectation. All 32 teams are looking for a guy who can perform at a level as close to that as possible. When it's not happening, teams look for alternatives. That's the business. That's what we sign up for."

The Cardinals also made a handful of practice squad moves, signing back offensive lineman Danny Isidora and adding offensive lineman Sage Doxtater while releasing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Lawrence was having a solid season, but for a third year in a row has run afoul of injuries. He already missed some time this year with a hand injury.

