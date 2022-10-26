Cardinals Promote Rodrigo Blankenship, Put Rashard Lawrence On IR

Rashard Lawrence is hurting again, so the defensive lineman is headed back to Injured Reserve.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked well in his debut, and another injury means the Cardinals are going to need him on the roster.

The two switched places on Wednesday, with Lawrence going to IR for his shoulder injury suffered against the Saints -- he must miss a minimum of four games -- and Blankenship signed from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster. Blankenship's promotion likely means veteran kicker Matt Prater is trending toward missing another game with his injured hip.

Blankenship's presence has created some stability during Prater's absence after the struggles of Matt Ammendola. He made a 50-yard field goal to open the scoring in the win against the Saints. He missed an extra point, but made two others and added a second field goal.

"The expectations are very high, for every position, but especially for kickers is seems," Blankenship said. "The best of the best are just raising the bar year after year, guys like Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker and Will Lutz, Younghoe Koo -- I could go on and on. Guys are getting closer and closer to 100 percent on field goals and extra points.

"That's the expectation. All 32 teams are looking for a guy who can perform at a level as close to that as possible. When it's not happening, teams look for alternatives. That's the business. That's what we sign up for."

The Cardinals also made a handful of practice squad moves, signing back offensive lineman Danny Isidora and adding offensive lineman Sage Doxtater while releasing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.