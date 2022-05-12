Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks To First Contracts

The Cardinals began signing their draft picks on Thursday, getting three of their new players under contract.
The team signed running back Keaontay Ingram, guard Lecitus Smith and linebacker Jesse Luketa to four-year deals. Ingram and Smith were sixth-round picks, Luketa was one of three seventh-rounders.
That leaves second-round tight end Trey McBride, third-round pass rushers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, seventh-round cornerback Christian Matthew and seventh-round guard Marquis Hayes.
The rookies arrived in Arizona for the first time Thursday. Rookie minicamp is Friday through Sunday.