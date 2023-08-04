Cardinals Add Veteran Running Back In Marlon Mack

The last time Marlon Mack was on the same field as the Cardinals, he scored a touchdown against them -- his lone TD in 2022.

Now the veteran running back is part of the Cardinals, after signing a one-year contract on Friday, a week ahead of the team's preseason opener.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released long snapper Jack Coco.

Mack will get a chance to make an impression on the coaching staff, and the Cardinals will at least need another body potentially going into the preseason opener against the Broncos. It seems unlikely veteran starter James Conner will play much if at all, given how much he is expected to play in the regular season. Second-year man Keaontay Ingram has not been practicing of late with an undisclosed injury as well.

The other running backs on the roster are Corey Clement, Ty'Son Williams and rookie Emari Demercado.

Mack had his best years with the Colts, rushing for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 and then having his lone 1,000-yard season the next year with 1,019 yards along with eight touchdowns.