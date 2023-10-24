Cardinals Still Seek Consistency On Any Given Sunday

The defense had two big plays that hurt them. Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was wide open for his first career score, and fellow wideout Jake Bobo made a spectacular grab, although coach Jonathan Gannon said the defense had "some technique we've got to clean up on that play,"

"The mentality is bend don't break," White said. "There might be times where we're not playing good as a defense and the offense picks us up and there might be times where the offense maybe is not clicking how it should be and we got to pick them up."

The defense played well enough to win the game. They contained Geno Smith to 219 passing yards, the unit's fewest allowed since Week 1.

It's the Cardinals offensive scoring struggles, especially in the second half, that hasn't allowed for the team to string together a complete 60-minute game.

The Cardinals have been outscored 104-30 in the second half, and have only seven points in the fourth quarter.

"It's the execution of all 11 and all the guys that are playing," Gannon said. "Consistency of our technique and fundamentals, and then making a few more plays here or there. When you look at that game, coulda, woulda, shoulda, that's not the NFL. You're in the high red zone, down a score in the fourth quarter and had a couple of bad plays.

"We're knocking on the door, we just got to maximize our opportunities when we have the chances to."

The optimism, according to White and Gannon, hasn't been lost in the locker room. Gannon pointed out the team's attitude and fight as one of the traits that has remained consistent all season long. White's obviously not pleased with the record, but his trust in his teammates hasn't wavered.