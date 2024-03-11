Cardinals Take Part In PAC Business Combine

A little over a year ago, offensive lineman Jon Gaines took part in the NFL Scouting Combine and put up solid numbers in the drills.

One year later, Gaines participated in a different type of combine, yet the numbers discussed were equally as impactful.

Gaines and a handful of other current and former Cardinals recently attended the Pro Athlete Community Business Combine in Florida, a week-long event with the goal of helping educate NFL players on investing in off-the-field opportunities. Gaines, linebacker Owen Pappoe, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and running back Emari Demercado were among those representing the Cardinals at the event.

It was emphasized to the players that it's never too early to explore business ventures outside of football.

"(The veterans and former players) were like, 'You guys are really smart for doing this now because we wish we had this guidance when we were coming out,'" Gaines said. "It's really cool because you kind of see a guideline of what to do and what not to do and they're very transparent with it."

There was an agenda each day centered around a different topic in the business industry. Whether it was breaking down real estate leasing, franchising, or entrepreneurship, the players had a chance to sit down and ask questions with experts in those fields.

Pappoe said that he hopes to build on the tips he learned at the PAC Business Combine and "get some skin in the game and potentially purchase a property."

"I'm a guy who kind of had an idea of what I wanted to do outside of football, but there's still some of that anxiety about what do I really want to do," Pappoe said. "Having them break down the process, step by step, of what it's like to be in this field and generate generational wealth being in those fields. On top of that, I got to meet guys around the league, so it was a really cool experience."

Having like minded teammates, especially in the rookie class, is something Pappoe isn't taking for granted.