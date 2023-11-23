Cardinals Thankful Krys Barnes Ready To Step In

Fortunately for the Cardinals, Barnes, who joined the team as a free agent in March, is confident in his experience.

"I've studied both positions, Mike and Will, since I first came in here and that's something we all do no matter who it is," Barnes said. "We all seek to be a starter, so if one of us was to go down, we're all prepared for that role.

"For me, it's just to continue to do what I've been doing, harp on the details and continue to do my 1/11th and let my play speak for itself."

On Sunday, the play spoke loud and proud. Barnes finished with the aforementioned interception, three tackles, and two pass deflections. A performance like that doesn't come as a shock to defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

In his eyes, this is exactly what he expects from Barnes.

"Krys prepares as detailed as anybody," Rallis said. "He prepares mental reps when he doesn't get the reps. The reps that he does get, he maximizes in practice.

"He made some plays, so I was very pleased with that, and I'm not surprised that that was the result with how he prepares on a week-to-week basis."

Woods and Barnes have formed a good friendship, with Woods mentioning how happy he was for his teammate to secure his first career interception. "Krys' character never wavered," Woods said.

Barnes hopes it's the first of many more to come, with wins to come along the way.