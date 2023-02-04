Cardinals Expected To Have Second Interviews For Head Coach Candidates

With the Super Bowl coming to Arizona, so too will some Cardinals' coaching candidates for a second time.

NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Cardinals -- who along with the Colts remain the only teams needing to hire a head coach -- that both Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka were expected to get second interviews with the Cardinals at some point during the upcoming Super Bowl week.

Josina Anderson also reported Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could be talking with the Cardinals for a second time as well.

The Anarumo interview was expected to be later in the week. The hire could end up the latest the Cardinals have made for a head coach since moving to Arizona; Buddy Ryan was hired in Feb. 3, 1996, Joe Bugel on Feb. 5, 1990, and Vince Tobin was hired Feb. 7, 1994.

The other existing candidates are Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.