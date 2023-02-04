Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Expected To Have Second Interviews For Head Coach Candidates

Kafka, Anarumo reportedly will meet again

Feb 04, 2023 at 04:22 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (right), talks to linebacker Germaine Pratt during a game in 2022.
Jeff Dean/AP
Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (right), talks to linebacker Germaine Pratt during a game in 2022.

With the Super Bowl coming to Arizona, so too will some Cardinals' coaching candidates for a second time.

NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Cardinals -- who along with the Colts remain the only teams needing to hire a head coach -- that both Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka were expected to get second interviews with the Cardinals at some point during the upcoming Super Bowl week.

Josina Anderson also reported Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could be talking with the Cardinals for a second time as well.

The Anarumo interview was expected to be later in the week. The hire could end up the latest the Cardinals have made for a head coach since moving to Arizona; Buddy Ryan was hired in Feb. 3, 1996, Joe Bugel on Feb. 5, 1990, and Vince Tobin was hired Feb. 7, 1994.

The other existing candidates are Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Flores and Evero are reportedly in the process of either interviewing or planning on interviewing for defensive coordinator positions elsewhere.

Related Content

news

The Historic Pairing Of Dennis Green And Rod Graves

Cardinals just wanted proven coach with first Black Head Coach-GM duo

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

You've Got Mail: The Due Diligence Of A Coach Search

Topics include head coach experience, Hopkins possibilities, and being 'all in'

news

Playoff Results Mean More Coaching Possibilities For Cardinals

Team reportedly to ask permission to talk to both Bengals coordinators

news

As Cardinals Coach Search Heads Into New Week, Sean Payton Talks

Candidate speaks about NFL interview process

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Special Teams

Andy Lee's turn as a passer jumps to the top of the list

news

One NFL Coaching Job Filled, Four To Go As Cardinals Continue Interviews

Reich, a Cardinals candidate, goes to Panthers as Payton reportedly meets

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Defense

Crazy ending in Vegas was inevitable to top the list

news

You've Got Mail: Seeking A New Coach

Topics include the candidate field, drafting a QB, and DeMeco Ryans

news

Coach Search Continues On For Cardinals

Flores, Payton interviews reportedly come this week

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Offense

Four big catches and a Kyler Murray endless scramble make the list

Advertising