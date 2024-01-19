Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Offense

2. Kyler Murray's Scramble Against Atlanta

The situation: With 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals were down 23-22 to the Falcons. On third-and-10, the ball was at the Cardinals 42.

The play: In Murray's 2023 debut following his ACL recovery, the Cardinals quarterback had the ball with the game on the line. After two straight incompletions seconds following the two-minute warning, Murray had incredible pocket presence, first evading pressure and then breaking free for a first down. The play sheet will show that Murray gained 13 yards, but according to Next Gen Stats, K1 covered 69 total yards on the run. The Cardinals quarterback ran from sideline to sideline and symbolically passed the area where he tore his ACL the previous season.