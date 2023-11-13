Kyler Murray Magic Turns 69 Into 13 During Crucial Cardinals Scramble

While Johnson screamed Grant's way, he only tapped the safety on the shoulder as he ran by, creating enough space for Murray to get away. Guard Will Hernandez executed a similar screen-without-touching to prevent linebacker Kaden Ellis from getting involved. Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree – who also had been run ragged by Murray in Murray's crazy 2021 scramble completion against the Titans – couldn't catch up. Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell had an angle but no chance to close before Murray sped by.

Murray then easily split linebacker Nate Landman – who had picked off Murray earlier in the game – and cornerback A.J. Terrell as he crossed the line to gain and dove forward before he could be tackled.

Next Gen Stats had Murray running at 20.17 miles an hour, his fastest speed on a play since Week 16, 2021.

"I knew I was probably like 20 yards back or 15 yards back from the line of scrimmage," Murray said. "I knew it was third-and-10 so you do the math. At that point, if I've got to take a hit, I've got to take a hit, but we've got to win the game.

"When you're running like that everything is kind of blurry. For me it was just 'Do whatever is necessary to win.'"

The play was crucial, and without it, the Cardinals likely don't win. It didn't quite have the drama of Murray's famous 21-second two-point conversion in 2022 against the Raiders, but the fact the Cardinals were getting such highlights so soon after the quarterback's return provided gravity to the moment.

Besides, not all of Murray's current teammates had seen such theatrics before.

"For me that stuff is fun," Johnson said.

Linebacker BJ Ojulari was sitting on the bench but had a clear view of Murray's magic, which helped cement Ojulari's ability to stay on the sideline the balance of the game.

"You see him turn on the jets and going for 30, 40 and I'm like, 'Yeah, that's No. 1,'" Ojulari said with a laugh.

"It's almost surreal."

As Murray scooted upfield across the numbers Sunday, there was one other notable echo. The path the quarterback took on the field was eerily close to the scramble he had on the third play against the Patriots in December, the one on which Murray hurt his knee.

This time, Murray bounced up and emphatically signaled for a first down.