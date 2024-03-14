 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Trade For Desmond Ridder To Back Up Kyler Murray

Deal for QB sends Rondale Moore to Falcons

Mar 14, 2024 at 02:30 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have traded for quarterback Desmond Ridder to back up Kyler Murray.
Rick Scuteri/AP
The Cardinals have traded for quarterback Desmond Ridder to back up Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have their veteran backup QB, and didn't have to trade a draft pick to do it.

With Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta, the Falcons dealt former starter Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, giving each a fresh start and opening opportunity for soon-to-re-sign exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch in the wideout room. The trade is pending both Ridder and Moore passing physicals. 

Ridder joins second-year man Clayton Tune to compete for the right to backup Kyler Murray.

In two seasons with the Falcons, Ridder started 17 games, winning eight of them. In his career he has completed 322 of 503 passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.1.

Moore never quite found a consistent role with the Cardinals over two different coaching staffs. He made a handful of explosive plays in his three seasons, and finished with 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 178 yards rushing last season on 28 carries. He'll get a chance for a fresh start with Cousins in Atlanta.

Moore's departure will help Dortch (and whatever wide receiver the Cardinals end up drafting.) Ridder, meanwhile, will have the experience advantage over Tune, who started one game as a rookie and struggled.

Ridder also isn't expensive; he is due $1.2 million this season and $1.3 million in 2025 as he plays out his rookie contract.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Make Official Six Free Agent Additions

Team announces agreements on Williams, Nichols, Jones, Wilson, Murphy-Bunting and Dallas
news

Cardinals Release D.J. Humphries

Veteran left tackle hurt ACL late in 2023 season
news

Cardinals Re-Sign Seven Of Their Own For 2024

Barnes, Gillikin, Wilkinson headline returners as new league year begins
news

Cardinals Bring Back L.J. Collier Before Free Agency

Defensive lineman re-signs after playing just one game before injury
news

Cardinals Bring Back Dan Chisena On Futures Deal

Wide receiver had been with Ravens during postseason
news

Cardinals Bringing Back Jesse Luketa

Team also re-signing Carter O'Donnell
news

Cardinals Sign Cornerback Michael Ojemudia

Team adds to depth with futures deal
news

Cardinals Add Four More On 'Futures' Deals

Veteran cornerback Hall among those for 90-man roster
news

Cardinals Sign Eight Players To 'Futures' Deals

International tight end Seikovits brought back for fourth season
news

Cardinals Move Dante Stills, D.J. Humphries To Injured Reserve

Team releases defensive lineman Kevin Strong
news

With Thin Defensive Line, Cardinals Open Practice Window For Leki Fotu

Team promotes DL Phil Hoskins to active roster
Advertising