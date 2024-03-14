Cardinals Trade For Desmond Ridder To Back Up Kyler Murray

The Cardinals have their veteran backup QB, and didn't have to trade a draft pick to do it.

With Kirk Cousins now in Atlanta, the Falcons dealt former starter Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals on Thursday in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, giving each a fresh start and opening opportunity for soon-to-re-sign exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch in the wideout room. The trade is pending both Ridder and Moore passing physicals.

Ridder joins second-year man Clayton Tune to compete for the right to backup Kyler Murray.

In two seasons with the Falcons, Ridder started 17 games, winning eight of them. In his career he has completed 322 of 503 passes for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 84.1.

Moore never quite found a consistent role with the Cardinals over two different coaching staffs. He made a handful of explosive plays in his three seasons, and finished with 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 178 yards rushing last season on 28 carries. He'll get a chance for a fresh start with Cousins in Atlanta.

Moore's departure will help Dortch (and whatever wide receiver the Cardinals end up drafting.) Ridder, meanwhile, will have the experience advantage over Tune, who started one game as a rookie and struggled.