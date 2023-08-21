Cardinals Unveil 'Protect The Nest' Ticket Plans For 2023

Two "Protect the Nest" ticket plans are now officially on sale.
Each "Protect the Nest" plan features four games from an impressive opponents list at State Farm Stadium.
- The "Red Plan" includes games against the Cowboys, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks.
- The "White Plan" features the Giants, Bengals, 49ers and Ravens.
RED PLAN
|Date
|Opponent
|Sunday, Oct. 24
|Dallas Cowboys
|Sunday, Nov. 12
|Atlanta Falcons
|Sunday, Nov. 26
|Los Angeles Rams
|Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7 (TBD)
|Seattle Seahawks
WHITE PLAN
|Date
|Opponent
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|New York Giants (Home opener)
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Sunday, Oct. 29
|Baltimore Ravens
|Sunday, Dec. 17
|San Francisco 49ers