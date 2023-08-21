Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Unveil 'Protect The Nest' Ticket Plans For 2023

Four-game allotments on sale now

Aug 21, 2023 at 09:56 AM
Staff Reports
2022_KC_0911ce_0951
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Fans during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Two "Protect the Nest" ticket plans are now officially on sale.

(TO PURCHASE RED TICKET PACKAGE, GO HERE. TO PURCHASE WHITE PACKAGE, GO HERE.)

Each "Protect the Nest" plan features four games from an impressive opponents list at State Farm Stadium.

  • The "Red Plan" includes games against the Cowboys, Falcons, Rams and Seahawks.
  • The "White Plan" features the Giants, Bengals, 49ers and Ravens.

RED PLAN

Table inside Article
Date Opponent
Sunday, Oct. 24 Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Nov. 12 Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 26 Los Angeles Rams
Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7 (TBD) Seattle Seahawks

WHITE PLAN

Table inside Article
Date Opponent
Sunday, Sept. 10 New York Giants (Home opener)
Sunday, Oct. 8 Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Oct. 29 Baltimore Ravens
Sunday, Dec. 17 San Francisco 49ers

“Protect the Nest” packages are available through SeatGeek.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Hire Jeremy Walls As New Chief Operating Officer

Spent last decade with Dolphins; also worked in market for Suns, D-Backs
news

Clayton Tune's Moves Impress, But Chiefs QBs Hurt Cardinals

Defense struggles in 38-10 preseason loss against defending champs
news

How To Watch: Chiefs At Cardinals, Preseason Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals on August 19, 2023.
news

Midway Through Camp, Gannon Takes Cardinals On 'Dry Run'

Team works at Dignity Health Training Center prior to Chiefs game, Minnesota trip
news

Easy To Highlight Hjalte Froholdt As He Grabs Center Spot

Veteran looks like he'll be in starting lineup in regular season
news

Take Note: Kei'Trel Clark Makes Push To Start As Rookie

Cornerback trying to earn playing time as sixth-round pick
news

D.J. Humphries, Veterans, And The Need To Play In Preseason

Notes: Ertz sits out practice; Tune making progress at QB
news

Former First-Round Pick L.J. Collier Comfortable With Cardinals

Defensive lineman seeks consistency as he works his post-Seahawks phase
news

Colt McCoy Gaining Comfort In New Playbook

Notes: Ertz officially activated; Petzing to call plays from booth against Chiefs
news

You've Got Mail: Preseason Week Versus The Chiefs

Topics include Monti's involvement, injured rookies, and Kyler's future
news

Follow The Evidence: Cardinals Look To Improve After Preseason Opener

Gannon expects multiple players to return to practice this week from injury
Advertising