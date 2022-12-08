Cardinals Man Of Year Zach Ertz Ready To Attack Rehab After Knee Injury

Ertz said he won't rush himself back, having done that before in Philadelphia with an ankle problem when he played without feeling like himself, and in hindsight putting the team in a bad position.

"I don't want to make the same mistake again," Ertz said.

While Ertz can't play football, it isn't stopping his community work, which is why he received the Payton honor. Zach and Julie had created the Ertz Family Foundation when he played in Philadelphia – Ertz's mom Lisa is the foundation's director – and wanted to continue the giving in Arizona after his 2021 trade.

His focus in Arizona has been providing meals for the needed – 1.4 million in the short time he's been here – and reiterated his strong feelings for both the organization and the area and the desire to play the rest of his career with the Cardinals.

"His work ethic, intensity, focus, leadership—all those things that you heard about he's been that and more I'd say," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's everything you want in your organization to be around on a daily basis."

Ertz said his desire to help others has only grown stronger as the years pass.

"As I've gotten older, you start to realize what we had growing up and when you're growing up you think that's normal. That's just not the case," Ertz said. "As you grow older, you're exposed to more, you understand what we had is not necessarily what everyone else had and that's probably not the way it should be.

"Julie and I wanted to step up be and be a bridge for people. Give people hope. Show people love."

It was fitting Ertz delivered the line next to his wife and son/workout buddy.