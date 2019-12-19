Cardinals Want Byron Murphy To Play Slot Cornerback

Four cornerbacks have missed time for the Cardinals this season, which has forced Byron Murphy Jr. to move around as a rookie.

Outside cornerback Kevin Peterson is the most recent to leave the lineup – landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury – but Murphy could be done being the Band-Aid.

While Murphy has split time between outside cornerback and nickel this year, coach Kliff Kingsbury believes the second-round pick's natural position is in the slot, and would "like to" get him primary work there the rest of the way in preparation for 2020.

"It's been tough, him having to play corner and play half the season going against their best wideouts" due to Patrick Peterson's suspension and Robert Alford's injury, Kingsbury said. "That's a tall task for him. We drafted him to be that nickel-type body. He's a ballhawk around the football."

While the nickel corner used to be a backup, it's a de facto starter in the present-day NFL, as teams use five defensive backs the vast majority of the time. In an increasingly-pass-happy league, it's actually one of the most premium positions on the field.

"That's not a spot that we don't covet," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

Murphy played outside cornerback in college and is fine with either, but sees how his skillset may be more suited for nickel.