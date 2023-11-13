Cardinals Welcome Kyler Murray Experience In Win Over Falcons

Kyler Murray's return was already a success, the quarterback throwing passes, scrambling when needed and scoring untouched rushing touchdowns like he had never left.

Like he had never torn his right ACL. Like it hadn't been 11 months since he last played in a game.

But then the Atlanta Falcons scored a go-ahead touchdown Sunday at State Farm Stadium with 2:33 left in the game to take a one-point lead, and the Cardinals franchise quarterback could only shake his head.

"Of course it sets up like this," Murray thought to himself, before – storybook-like – leading the Cardinals down the field for a game-winning field goal on the game's final play for a dramatic 25-23 win to snap a six-game losing streak.

"Happy to win," Murray said, still wearing his shoulder pads under his uniform. "After all that, that's all I was worried about was winning."

The Cardinals (2-8) look different when James Conner is playing running back, and Conner anchored a running game after a month on IR (73 yards on 16 carries.) They look different when second-year tight end Trey McBride looks like the second-round pick he was, having a career-best 131 yards on eight catches. They look different when the defense gives up a season-low 70 net passing yards.

The reality is it started with Murray's return. The NFL is a quarterback's league. And Murray showed, after his long layoff, why he is the Cardinals' quarterback.

"'1' coming back, made plays with his legs, made plays with his arm, the last two-minute … obviously a jolt of energy and belief within our team," Gannon said. "That's why he is who he is."