A.J. Green Announces His Retirement From NFL

At the end, A.J. Green still had the skills that made him one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, high-pointing a deep pass from David Blough in double coverage, pulling it down and then escaping potential tackles to score a 77-yard touchdown.

That came in the Cardinals' final game of the season in San Francisco, just a few days after acknowledging his career could be over soon. On Monday, as Super Bowl week began in earnest, Green made it official, announcing on Instagram his playing days were done.

"I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short," Green wrote. "Thank you. Thank you for all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed. Love y'all! The next chapter begins …"

The 34-year-old Green played the final two seasons of his 12-year career with the Cardinals. After averaging an impressive 15.7 yards a catch in 2021 – 54 receptions for 848 yards and three touchdowns – he like many on the Cardinals struggled in 2022. He only had 24 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.