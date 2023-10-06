Cardinals Work To Make Sure Blake Gillikin Isn't On An Island

Now that they're teammates, coach Jonathan Gannon said the specialists have been working overtime to develop chemistry, both on and off the field.

Prater is one of the NFL's all-time best kickers, currently sitting on 1,706 career points and is 19th on the NFL's all-time list for career points. Gillikin said that working with a kicker, the top priority is learning how each individual wants the ball held.

"Anytime you're kicking it, you want to have the right tilt on the ball so you can try to hit a clean rotating ball," Prater said. "Obviously you want the laces to be pointed at the target, so that's about as picky as I get. I'm not super picky."

"Matt has had so many holders throughout his career, I hope this is going to be an easy change for him, but I'm not taking anything for granted," Gillikin said. "I'm watching the tape every day, getting feedback from him and the coaching staff just to make this thing go pretty smooth on Sunday."

On Sunday, the Cardinals will host the Bengals, and while it'll be Gillikin's debut with the Cardinals, it isn't his State Farm Stadium debut. The first time was in college when Penn State won the Fiesta Bowl, but most recently, he was on the Saints in a game that saw them fall to the Cardinals, 42-34, last season.

Two of those punts last year landed inside the 20, a stat in which he ranked 11th in 2022. He also finished fourth in number of punts landed in the opponent's territory. Like State Farm Stadium, Gillikin's previous home in New Orleans was indoors, so there's comfortability.

This time, he'll be on the field wearing the Cardinals logo with new teammates, and new black uniforms. It adds to the feeling of being a rookie again.

Regardless, Gillikin has one goal.