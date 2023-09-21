Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

﻿Zach Ertz﻿ chuckled, because the play should've worked – it did work – when he ran down the left sideline Sunday and Joshua Dobbs just overthrew him on a play that could've been a 37-yard touchdowns.

"Hopefully we get some more opportunities," the tight end said Thursday. "That's a play we were excited about all week and we were just inches away. That's just going to come with running the routes together.

"Both of us regret that play, and it stinks we couldn't get seven points there."

Like Ertz, Dobbs said the two will continue to get better as practices pile up. "We are going to hit those," the quarterback said.

But it also underscored what has been apparent after two games – that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense likes to use tight ends, and use them in different ways. Ertz, coming off an ACL injury, is the Cardinals' leading receiver with 12 catches (for 77 yards). ﻿Trey McBride﻿ has four catches for 55 yards, and both he and veteran ﻿Geoff Swaim﻿ have had long catch-and-run plays negated because of penalties.

"With how much we run the ball and how well we have done, I think it opens things up for us (tight ends) in the pass game," McBride said. "With Zach, Geoff and I, we have good tight ends in our room and we try to get us the ball. That's what we're going to do, be in 12 personnel, and I'm all for it."

Ertz cautioned that there will be weeks when the tight ends won't be used much as pass targets, although with the current play-action uptick that seems unlikely. But both he and McBride like the usage whether it is getting the ball or helping someone else prosper.