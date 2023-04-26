Cardinals Working On Roles For Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Kyzir White

Last season, out of 1,076 defensive snaps, Collins was in the box 785 snaps and on the defensive line – on the edge – 182 times.

"What I love about Zaven is that is the type of makeup you want in your players," Gannon said. "It's, 'Coach, I'm willing to do anything you want to help the team.' When you have a b unch of guys like that on your team, you have a good chance to win."

Simmons was present at the Dignity Health Training Center Wednesday, although he was not out on the field during the open portion of practice. The Cardinals face a Monday deadline to decide whether to pick up Simmons' 2024 rookie contract option year – which would guarantee him around $12.7 million – or let him play out his contract this year.

"It's probably a better question for (GM) Monti (Ossenfort)," Gannon said about the option. "We take it one day at a time and make decisions with all the information that we have."

Gannon was still playing coy about his defensive scheme – "Week 1 you'll find out" – and there isn't a ton that can be sorted out with these few days on the field. (The Cardinals complete the minicamp Thursday, a few hours before the draft.)

But Gannon said there has already been discussion and analysis of players from video, even as the field work starts to take precedent.