Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Working On Roles For Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Kyzir White

Linebackers remain puzzle pieces for new coaching staff

Apr 26, 2023 at 02:55 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Kyzir White takes part in Wednesday's minicamp practice.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Kyzir White takes part in Wednesday's minicamp practice.

Kyzir White had a clear focus when he reached free agency this spring.

If he wasn't going to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles, he wanted to join his former defensive coordinator with the Cardinals, after Jonathan Gannon got the head coaching job.

But as a linebacker, White still faces unknowns of what he will ultimately do in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' defense, and how it will mesh with the last two Cardinals' first-round picks – Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons.

"They will put us in the best situations to be successful, and whatever we do well, they will capitalize on that," White said of the coaches he knows well. "Let us play free, play fast."

The Cardinals are going through their first voluntary veteran minicamp this week, the first time Gannon and his staff get a chance to look at their players. But in this early window, it's difficult to say there is a position with a greater spotlight for how it will filter out than the one with not only the holdover first-round picks but also White, arguably the Cardinals' top free-agent signing.

"That's why we like to get on grass first, and see how they move and what they are comfortable with," Gannon said Wednesday. "We've got a long time to make that decision and we won't rush that decision."

Collins, who played the vast majority of the time on the inside in his first two seasons, is working with the outside linebackers/edge rushers this minicamp. Gannon said "we'll see" if Collins remains there when the games count.

Zaven Collins (25) talks with Cam Thomas (97) during outside linebacker drills on Wednesday.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Zaven Collins (25) talks with Cam Thomas (97) during outside linebacker drills on Wednesday.

Last season, out of 1,076 defensive snaps, Collins was in the box 785 snaps and on the defensive line – on the edge – 182 times.

"What I love about Zaven is that is the type of makeup you want in your players," Gannon said. "It's, 'Coach, I'm willing to do anything you want to help the team.' When you have a b unch of guys like that on your team, you have a good chance to win."

Simmons was present at the Dignity Health Training Center Wednesday, although he was not out on the field during the open portion of practice. The Cardinals face a Monday deadline to decide whether to pick up Simmons' 2024 rookie contract option year – which would guarantee him around $12.7 million – or let him play out his contract this year.

"It's probably a better question for (GM) Monti (Ossenfort)," Gannon said about the option. "We take it one day at a time and make decisions with all the information that we have."

Gannon was still playing coy about his defensive scheme – "Week 1 you'll find out" – and there isn't a ton that can be sorted out with these few days on the field. (The Cardinals complete the minicamp Thursday, a few hours before the draft.)

But Gannon said there has already been discussion and analysis of players from video, even as the field work starts to take precedent.

"Kyzir is a good example," Gannon said. "I was with Kyzir for a year and he did some things where he was comfortable and there were other things he didn't love. And he's been vocal about that. You want that interaction all the time with all your players. You never want them out there uncomfortable. That's a process that has started."

PHOTOS: Voluntary Veteran Minicamp - April 26

Images of the Arizona Cardinals practicing during the voluntary veteran minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Facility

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 25

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 25

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 25

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce (49) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 25

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce (49) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Javon Wims (84) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Javon Wims (84) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 25

Arizona Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 25

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 25

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during Veteran Minicamp on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft Day Gives Monti Ossenfort Chance To Reboot Cardinals

New general manager working with No. 3 pick and eight selections overall

news

Cardinals Consider Trade Down And What Could Be Gained

At No. 3, teams could be looking to give extra picks for shot at QB

news

First Minicamp Arrives With Blank Slate For Cardinals

Voluntary work first time Gannon and staff can work with players on field

news

You've Got Mail: After Minicamp, It Gets Drafty

Topics include new uniforms, QB draft priority, and holiday games

news

The History Of The Cardinals And The No. 3 Pick

The last time the team was third on the board, they took an icon

news

Cardinals Draft Party Back On Great Lawn April 27

Team holds third pick in NFL draft

news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the NFL Draft April 27-29, 2023

news

Depth Of Field: A Quarterback Homecoming

Exploring Kyler Murray's return to Oklahoma through the lens of the Cardinals photographer

news

Monti Ossenfort Knows Trade Options Can't Be Truly Known Until Draft Night

Cardinals GM considering what can be done with No. 3 pick

news

Cardinals Continue To Have Conversations With Budda Baker

Ossenfort keeping details private after safety requested trade

news

New Uniforms For The Arizona Cardinals

Team goes for clean look in updating for first time since 2005

Advertising