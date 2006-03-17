Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cards Reach Another Stadium Milestone

Mar 16, 2006 at 05:00 PM
mrbsigns.jpg


The Cardinals hosted a special event Friday morning at the new Cardinals Stadium to celebrate the hanging of the last piece of the Crown Corr panel, the material that serves as the exterior skin at the new Cardinals Stadium.

The ceremonial event included Cardinals President William V. Bidwill along with all of the employees that helped to hang the Crown Corr at the new stadium. Bidwill and the employees signed the panel in order for their names to have a permanent part of the historic building.

signatures.jpg


"These workers take a lot of pride in this job," offered Bidwill. "It is a unique building in the world of sports. It is going to be a building that is going to be copied in a lot of places in the future."

The panel was later lifted into place on the north side of the stadium, marking the most recent of many milestones in the construction process.

Following the ceremony, the Cardinals hosted all of the stadium construction employees to a free lunch.

"It's pretty cool that the Cardinals would do this for us," commented Terry Zollars. "It shows they really care what we're doing and it helps motivate the workers to get this project done so we can watch the Cardinals play some ball."

