Carson Palmer And The MVP Discussion

As the regular season moves into its final four weeks and postseason honors – which are voted upon before the playoffs – become front-burner topics, Palmer has earned his way into the MVP discussion.

His team is 10-2, and Palmer is having the best season of his career. Newton of the 12-0 Panthers and Brady of the 10-2 Patriots rightfully are mentioned when it comes to MVP, but Palmer has built a strong case for himself.

The Cardinals lead the NFL in scoring and yards. Palmer's 29 touchdown passes are second to Brady's 31. He is one shy of Kurt Warner's franchise record of 30 TD passes, and he already has set the franchise mark for 300-yard passing games in a season with eight. He has eight games of a passer rating of at least 100. His 106.3 passer rating is second (to Andy Dalton's 107.4).

Palmer has done it efficiently as well: He is third in the NFL in yards, but only 10th in completions and 12th in passes thrown.

Palmer, not surprisingly, downplays such MVP talk. "It's an honor, but you want those things at the end of the year," he said recently. "Right now, it doesn't mean anything. There's so much football to be played."

Since the beginning of the 2014 season, the Cardinals are 16-2 in games Palmer has started. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was asked about playing on a short week, and his thoughts immediately went to the man at the controls of the NFL's top offense.

"I have a lot of respect for Carson," said Zimmer, who was the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati when Palmer quarterbacked there. "Honestly, watching tape, I hear about all these people talking about MVPs and he really should be in the consideration with the way he's playing. And that's not media talk either. That's true. That's what I believe."

It's obviously what Fitzgerald believes as well.

"He's playing at the MVP level," Fitzgerald said. "I think he's the best player in the league at this point. He makes miraculous plays week in and week out."

WATFORD PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE

Offensive lineman Earl Watford apparently hurt his hand at some point Monday, because Tuesday, he was added to the injury list as a Did Not Practice, and then later saw his season end when he was placed on injured reserve.