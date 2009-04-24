Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Chance Boldin Stays "Pretty High"

Apr 24, 2009 at 05:06 AM
General manager Rod Graves said Friday he thinks wide receiver Anquan Boldin (pictured) will stay in Arizona.

General manager Rod Graves said Friday given the dearth of trade offers for wide receiver Anquan Boldin, the probability of Boldin remaining with the Cardinals is "pretty high."

"Our priority has always been to extend Anquan at some point and we felt before doing so we had to at least explore opportunities a trade might present," Graves said. "We have done that and the process is still not over, but it looks as if him staying with us and at least the possibility of an extension seems more of a reality than a trade."

Graves said the Cardinals have received exactly one trade offer – he did not say from which team or what the offer was – but the Cards "didn't feel it was very significant at all and we have had no other interest expressed."

Later, Graves said the trade offer -- which was on Thursday -- "didn't come close to something we would consider."

Graves' comments were made at about the same time of an ESPN report that said teams had renewed interest in Boldin because the Cardinals had now lowered their demand in a trade to a second-round pick.

Graves has consistently declined to talk about what the Cardinals would accept in a trade.

The chance of the draft ramping up interest in Boldin is still possible, Graves acknowledged. He also said while he has had "a couple of conversations" with Boldin's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, for updating purposes, Rosenhaus has not been included in the process.

"We won't trade (Boldin) unless it's for commensurate value," Graves said. "We are a strong football team with him, and the probability of him remaining with us is pretty high."

Quarterback Kurt Warner, working out at the team facility Friday, reiterated his belief the Cardinals needed to keep Boldin and not trade him. Warner believes there isn't a realistic trade package that would balance out losing Boldin.

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 4/24/09. Updated 4/24/09. Updated 4/25/09.

