Chase Edmonds Pushes For More Stake In Cardinals' Offense

﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ chuckled and then demurred when asked if a second stellar performance in as many years at MetLife Stadium meant he was now part-owner of the joint.

If the backup running back keeps playing like this, he's at least going to grab more stake of the Cardinals' offensive touches.

"I wouldn't say (I) own a piece of MetLife," Edmonds said, "but it definitely feels good to come back here."

Edmonds had three carries for 36 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown, and five catches for 56 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets. The last time Edmonds was in the stadium, he carried the ball 27 times for 126 yards and three scores in a 2019 win over the Giants.

Edmonds played down the road at Fordham University in the Bronx, and even though he dominated at that level, there were questions about the production translating from a small school. Each week the third-year back seems to answer that more definitively, as it's become impossible to ignore the production.

"He's a dynamic player," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Great in the passing game. He can run it. Fun to watch."

Edmonds is still second the depth chart at running back to ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿, who had 18 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. However, Kingsbury wants to keep getting Edmonds involved.

"He's got real juice, and we've got to continue to find ways to get him the ball," Kingsbury said. "There are a lot of playmakers, and he's one that can make things happen."

Edmonds put the Cardinals ahead with his rushing score in the first quarter, then had a crucial 30-yard catch-and-run to set up a Zane Gonzalez field goal before the half.

He and Drake were used in tandem at times, with Edmonds often splitting out into the slot. Quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ is also a threat to run the ball, which makes it tough on defenders.