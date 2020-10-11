Chase Edmonds Pushes For More Stake In Cardinals' Offense

Chase Edmonds chuckled and then demurred when asked if a second stellar performance in as many years at MetLife Stadium meant he was now part-owner of the joint.
If the backup running back keeps playing like this, he's at least going to grab more stake of the Cardinals' offensive touches.
"I wouldn't say (I) own a piece of MetLife," Edmonds said, "but it definitely feels good to come back here."
Edmonds had three carries for 36 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown, and five catches for 56 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets. The last time Edmonds was in the stadium, he carried the ball 27 times for 126 yards and three scores in a 2019 win over the Giants.
Edmonds played down the road at Fordham University in the Bronx, and even though he dominated at that level, there were questions about the production translating from a small school. Each week the third-year back seems to answer that more definitively, as it's become impossible to ignore the production.
"He's a dynamic player," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Great in the passing game. He can run it. Fun to watch."
Edmonds is still second the depth chart at running back to Kenyan Drake, who had 18 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. However, Kingsbury wants to keep getting Edmonds involved.
"He's got real juice, and we've got to continue to find ways to get him the ball," Kingsbury said. "There are a lot of playmakers, and he's one that can make things happen."
Edmonds put the Cardinals ahead with his rushing score in the first quarter, then had a crucial 30-yard catch-and-run to set up a Zane Gonzalez field goal before the half.
He and Drake were used in tandem at times, with Edmonds often splitting out into the slot. Quarterback Kyler Murray is also a threat to run the ball, which makes it tough on defenders.
"We can kind of hit you from anywhere," Edmonds said. "You have some teams where the running game is just one guy or maybe two guys. We kind of have a three-headed monster."
BIG PLAY NUK
DeAndre Hopkins had an elite first four games of the season, but for those who like to quibble, his yards per catch sat at 10.2, which was on pace for a career-low.
Against the Jets, Hopkins averaged 21.8 yards per catch – six receptions for 131 yards and a score – including 45- and 37-yard bombs in the fourth quarter.
Hopkins said he told Murray that any time the Cardinals got a single-high safety look, it would behoove the young quarterback to throw it his way down the sideline.
"Today and other games show, I'm not just a possession receiver," Hopkins said. "I'm a downfield threat."
ANOTHER BIG FOURTH-DOWN CONVERSION
The Jets really only threatened once in the contest, when they pulled to within 17-10 in the third quarter on a touchdown from Joe Flacco to Jamison Crowder. The Cardinals answered back with a touchdown on their next drive, which was spurred by a fourth-and-1 conversion from their 39.
Murray found tight end Darrell Daniels for an easy 31-yard gain as the defense was sucked in by play-action. Kingsbury said tight ends coach Steve Heiden brought the call to his attention during the week of practice.
"It was a beautiful play design by him and it worked out," Kingsbury said.
SWEEZY, PUGH SUFFER INJURIES
Starting guards J.R. Sweezy and Justin Pugh were both injured in the contest. Sweezy left the game with an elbow issue and Pugh was also being looked at by trainers on the sideline during the second half.
Rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence left the game with a calf injury and did not return.
Kingsbury said he is waiting for word from the training staff about the severity of Sweezy's injury, while Lawrence "got rolled up on that ankle a bit. I think he'll be fine."
