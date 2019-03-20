Cheap Quarterback Room Benefiting Cardinals In Free Agency

Josh Rosen didn't get the desired results on the field as a rookie, but his presence has been a big benefit this offseason.

Rosen is set to count only $4 million against the cap in 2019, which is a pittance for a quarterback. Compare that to a player like Kirk Cousins, who the Cardinals courted last offseason before he signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings.

Cousins is set to count $29 million against the cap this season, or $25 million more than Rosen. The extra space has allowed the Cardinals to be active early in the new league year, signing or trading for several projected starters.