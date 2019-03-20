Cheap Quarterback Room Benefiting Cardinals In Free Agency

Josh Rosen didn't get the desired results on the field as a rookie, but his presence has been a big benefit this offseason.
Rosen is set to count only $4 million against the cap in 2019, which is a pittance for a quarterback. Compare that to a player like Kirk Cousins, who the Cardinals courted last offseason before he signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings.
Cousins is set to count $29 million against the cap this season, or $25 million more than Rosen. The extra space has allowed the Cardinals to be active early in the new league year, signing or trading for several projected starters.
Here's proof that $25 million can go a long way: that's approximately the combined cap hit of cornerback Robert Alford ($6 million), linebacker Jordan Hicks ($5.75 mililon), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs ($5 million), right tackle Marcus Gilbert ($4.92 million) and guard J.R. Sweezy ($3.97 million) this season, according to OverTheCap.com. They are all expected to start in 2019.