Cheap Quarterback Room Benefiting Cardinals In Free Agency

Josh Rosen set to count only $4 million against cap in 2019

Mar 20, 2019 at 10:14 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard/Deep Dive

azcardinals.com

QB Josh Rosen's cheap rookie deal has given the Cardinals more salary cap flexibility
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Josh Rosen didn't get the desired results on the field as a rookie, but his presence has been a big benefit this offseason.

Rosen is set to count only $4 million against the cap in 2019, which is a pittance for a quarterback. Compare that to a player like Kirk Cousins, who the Cardinals courted last offseason before he signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings.

Cousins is set to count $29 million against the cap this season, or $25 million more than Rosen. The extra space has allowed the Cardinals to be active early in the new league year, signing or trading for several projected starters.

Here's proof that $25 million can go a long way: that's approximately the combined cap hit of cornerback Robert Alford ($6 million), linebacker Jordan Hicks ($5.75 mililon), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs ($5 million), right tackle Marcus Gilbert ($4.92 million) and guard J.R. Sweezy ($3.97 million) this season, according to OverTheCap.com. They are all expected to start in 2019.

