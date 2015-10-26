Chris Johnson Doesn't Sit And Wait

Late in the third quarter, Johnson took a handoff on first-and-10 from the Cardinals' 30 and gained four yards before landing on top of Baltimore defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The other 21 players on the field stopped, but as Johnson rose to his feet, he realized his knee had never touched the ground while he sat on top of Williams.

"When I popped up, I kind of paused a little bit and looked around waiting for the whistle to blow," Johnson said. "It never blew. I just ran."

While Johnson's forward progress seemed to be stopped, the officials never ruled the play dead, and he took full advantage, flying down the left sideline to the Baltimore 8. Ravens coach John Harbaugh stomped around the sidelines with a challenge flag in his hand after the play, but since forward progress is not reviewable, he was powerless.

Harbaugh said afterward he thought the play clearly should have been ruled dead.

"The forward progress was stopped," Harbaugh said. "If you hit him in that situation, then you're going to get fined and penalized."

While Johnson ran because he never heard a whistle, Harbaugh contended that there didn't need to be one to end the play.

"The whistle doesn't matter in that situation," Harbaugh said. "We're clearly told that when the play is dead, they're supposed to stop. There have been plenty of times when guys have been fined and penalized. They don't blow the whistle half the time. That's just the way it works, I know it sounds crazy, but the whistle is not used that often."

Johnson didn't want to call the yardage cheap, but he did admit the play was a nice break for the Cardinals. The team led 17-10 at the time and would add a field goal on the drive.