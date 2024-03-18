 Skip to main content
Chris Moore Signed As Cardinals Reshape Wide Receiver Room

Veteran can add depth on special teams

Mar 18, 2024 at 01:12 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

New wide receiver Chris Moore signs his contract on Monday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals officially signed wide receiver Chris Moore on Monday, adding a veteran who can aid in special teams and is a needed body in a wideout room that -- for now -- has holes at the top of the depth chart.

Moore, who played for Tennessee last season, inked a one-year contract. He had 22 catches for 424 yards for the Titans, a year after he had career-bests in catches (48) and yards (548) in 2022 for the Texans. He started his career with the Ravens in 2016.

Last week the Cardinals traded Rondale Moore to the Falcons (for quarterback Desmond Ridder) and saw Hollywood Brown depart as a free agent to the Chiefs. They are expected to draft a wide receiver early in the process next month, and still have emerging second-year man Michael Wilson. They have tendered Greg Dortch a contract he will eventually sign. Veteran Zach Pascal also remains, although he did not make as much of an impact at receiver as he did on special teams last season.

The Cardinals do now have eight receivers on the roster (nine once Dortch signs) after signing a handful of wideouts to futures deals earlier in the offseason. The draft class is deep, led by the trio of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, giving the Cardinals options at a solid addition through most of their first few picks.

Moore can help catching the ball, but like Pascal can aid in the transition game, and that unit too will see some changes. Linebacker Ezekiel Turner, who was a key special teamer since arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2018, is signing with the 49ers as a free agent.

