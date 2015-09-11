CJ's tears, and Friday before the Saints

Big picture, there are a lot of expectations around the Cardinals this season, as the games that count begin Sunday against the Saints at University of Phoenix Stadium. But sometimes, there is the smaller picture, the one of the journey traveled by individual guys to get to this point, like with Carson Palmer's intense ACL rehab or Earl Watford's roller-coaster career to suddenly starting right tackle or rookie Rodney Gunter going from nobody to nose tackle.

There is running back Chris Johnson, who everyone knows as the 2,000-yard rusher (way back in 2009) and the guy who didn't quite fit in with the Jets. But now he's the running back who was shot in a drive-by in March, his shoulder still carrying the bullet and leaving him mentally shattered.

"Lot of nights crying myself to sleep," he said Friday.

Johnson was in mourning at that point, fearing the loss of his career. When he was forced into bedrest for six weeks, "that's when I wondered about what direction my life would take."

Flash forward to today, where he's part of the three-pronged running back attack with Andre Ellington and David Johnson, prepping for the Saints. Chris Johnson may not be running for 1,000 yards this season, but he certainly sounds motivated to make yet another one-year deal for a vet by GM Steve Keim look like a bargain.

-- Speaking of Johnson, he switched from jersey number 27 to 23. Why? He just didn't like 27. Neither did Palmer, it turned out.

"It didn't look good," Johnson said. "Playing in it, always knew I didn't like it but once Carson said something to me I knew it was time for me to get out of it."

The two were playing cards on the plane during the road trip to Denver, and Johnson said Palmer asked him point-blank, "Twenty-seven? You going to stay in that number?" Johnson made up his mind then. "I was like, 'Nah, I gotta get out of that number."

-- Arians said Michael Floyd was a game-day decision, but it certainly seems like Floyd is trending toward playing. Whether he'd be the "normal" Floyd in terms of gameplan, I don't know.

-- The tight end situation, and the iffy status of both Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas, is the more interesting injury watch. Those two are also game-day decisions. If I had to pick one, I'd say Gresham would play, but we'll see. If a choice had to be made is a gimpy Gresham or Niklas better than the just-got-here Joseph Fauria?

-- There is a lot of talk about how Watford will hold up or the pressure on Palmer or the pass rush, but honestly, one of the top things I'm watching for is Patrick Peterson versus Brandin Cooks. Peterson has set himself up for a big year, a big year that's needed. Cooks is a tough draw with his speed. Peterson said a key is to stay close, so a simple Cooks wiggle won't let him get away and race for a big gain. The spotlight has never been brighter on Peterson, whose 2015 confidence is apparent.

-- Bruce Arians had to be careful with the game plan this week. Don't want to make it too hard on the players because of volume.

"You have so much offense and defense from training camp," Arians said. "A lot of times you feel you have to use it all. That's a bad feeling when you can't practice everything you have. Then you have way too much in there."

-- Arians said the offensive prep remains the same with Palmer. Palmer gets to pick the top 15 pass plays with which he is most comfortable, and Arians puts in running plays for the top 30 calls for the game.

-- If it's the Saints, then you have to always tip your cap to the fingertip-less Rashad Johnson, still plugging away after that fateful day in New Orleans almost two years ago. "I've got nine more" remains one of the best quotes ever.

-- The Cardinals have only lost once in nine home openers at University of Phoenix Stadium. That was 2009, a 20-16 loss to the 49ers coming off the Super Bowl appearance. Oh, and the Cards have yet to lose a home game to a non-NFC West team since Arians took over.

-- Otherwise, it's time for an actual game that counts. (OK, first I have to write a story about the facility renovations and the cool new Tillman locker tribute, to be posted soon). There's been plenty of talk about it.