Clayton Tune's Moves Impress, But Chiefs QBs Hurt Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes started and despite having two passes dropped and another completion wiped out by penalty, still was 10-of-15 for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Shane Buechele and former Cardinal Blaine Gabbert also were sharp -- through the first three quarters, when the Chiefs built a 21-point lead, the Chiefs QBs were a combined 27-for-33 for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

"Oh man, that was definitely not the way we wanted to come out and build our identity," defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter said. "That's not the way we wanted to do it. We're lucky this one doesn't count, but the season is fast approaching. We've got to focus on what we need to focus on."

Gannon will want more from his defense, but injuries could make that more difficult. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (undisclosed) both left the game and went to the locker room after getting dinged up (as did defensive back/special teamer Kris Boyd, who hurt his ribs).

The Cardinals also had eight penalties, double their amount from the opener.

"One thing JG always harps on is ebbs and flows," Ledbetter said. "You've got to be able to separate your mind week to week, game to game, and move forward."

McCoy shook his head about the time he and the first-team offense were in the game, frustrated by a group that could not convert third downs of 4, 4, and 2 yards.

"We've got to convert on third downs," McCoy said. "I don't think it was as clean as we wanted it to be. I saw the field well. We've just got to stay on the field on third downs. There were some situations we hadn't seen in practice that will be really good to talk through."

The work is going to be heavy for everybody after the way Saturday played out, and it's going to be mostly against the Vikings with two days of practice in Minnesota.

Tune just hopes to keep his progression moving upward.