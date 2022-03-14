Colt McCoy Returning To Cardinals As Kyler Murray Backup

Colt McCoy was signed to be both mentor to Kyler Murray in the quarterbacks room and a steady hand if he had to play.

McCoy's first season in Arizona, he proved apt at both. So Monday, it was not a surprise when he and the Cardinals agreed to keep the relationship going on a new two-year contract ahead of free agency.

ESPN reported the deal had $6 million in guarantees and worth up to $7.5M.

McCoy, 35, started three games for the Cardinals when Murray was sidelined with an ankle sprain and won two of them -- road games in San Francisco and Seattle. On the year, he completed 74 of 99 passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and an interception over eight appearances. His passer rating was 101.4, the highest of his career in any season in which he had more than 11 pass attempts.

More importantly, he was a mentor to Murray in helping the young starter grow in his job as QB1.

"If I didn't think I could still play, I wouldn't be playing," McCoy said after beating the 49ers. "But I also understand my role. There is not a bigger fan of Kyler Murray than me right now. I've learned a lot from him in my short time here, and he's very special."