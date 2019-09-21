Competitive Cardinals Looking For First Win Against Panthers

Despite just entering the NFL, Murray has more starts under his belt than Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, who will take the reins with Newton sidelined. Murray and Allen battled for the Texas A&M starting quarterback job in 2015 and will compete again Sunday.

Allen's lone NFL start was an impressive one, as he threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score in a road win last year against the Saints. He was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of Scottsdale Desert Mountain High School but went undrafted after a mediocre college career.

Allen alternated between unemployment, the practice squad and the active roster as a rookie but held off third-round pick Will Grier for the backup job in the preseason to get this chance.

"He's a talent," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "He's very functional. He has a good arm, he's mobile, he has great poise in the pocket."

While Allen has been impressive in his limited professional work, this still seems like a favorable matchup for the Cardinals defense.

The Panthers defense is talented, so Murray will also be tested. He has not been rattled in the first two games, and Kingsbury is hoping his third outing can continue the positive trend.

"He's progressing the way I anticipated," Kingsbury said. "Because he is who he is and he's so talented, there's a very high expectation, but he's still a rookie quarterback. Not many rookie quarterbacks have been able to come in and play at a super high level. We're trying to do that. We know we don't have time to waste. He's the guy. We feel like we have a good team around him, so we're trying to expedite that."

DANIELS PROMOTED TO ACTIVE ROSTER