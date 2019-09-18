Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Full Circle: QBs Kyler Murray, Kyle Allen To Meet Again Sunday

Notes: Cardinals undecided at right tackle; Peters, Hicks don't practice

Sep 18, 2019 at 03:43 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Former Texas A&M quarterbacks -- and potential opponents Sunday -- Kyle Allen (left) and Kyler Murray in 2015.
Photo courtesy Alex Parker/TexAgs.com
Former Texas A&M quarterbacks -- and potential opponents Sunday -- Kyle Allen (left) and Kyler Murray in 2015.

Christian Kirk can't help but remember.

"It was an interesting year for me," the Cardinals wide receiver said of the 2015 season at Texas A&M, when his two quarterbacks were Kyler Murray and Kyle Allen – the two quarterbacks who will likely both be starting Sunday, when the Cards host the Carolina Panthers.

Murray is entrenched with the Cardinals, while Allen – who went to high school at Scottsdale Desert Mountain -- is probably going to play in place of injured starter Cam Newton. Back in 2015, however, the two were battling to be the starter for the Aggies.

Allen, a sophomore, beat out Murray, a true freshman, at first. Allen started six games, got benched for Murray before the two traded starts and was eventually demoted to third string. Allen transferred in the offseason to Houston – not long before Murray himself transferred to Oklahoma, also unhappy with the situation.

"Football is so full circle, us three being teammates, with Kyle starting that year and then Kyler coming in, just bouncing back and forth, and then those two ending up leaving," Kirk said. "Crazy how they could potentially be playing against each other."

Murray said he and Allen got along. "I mean, it was a tough situation," Murray added.

Allen's college career didn't play out as he expected, given that he was once the top QB recruit in the country. But he's found a place with the Panthers, with coincidence leading him back to the A&M storyline this week.

"That was (Kyler's) first year out of high school and he had never lost a game. Always started," Allen said. "I started in the beginning of the year and they would put him in for some run packages. Then he started a couple games and I started the last couple. I think for both of us it was just an interesting year with some adversity.

"Two talented kids in the same room. Obviously, the decisions worked out in different ways. I've got a lot of respect for him. I think he's a really good quarterback."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, at Texas Tech at the time, said he recruited Allen "briefly," as he did Murray later.

"He was the No. 1 prospect in the country, so he probably threw all our letters away and red-buttoned me every time I called him, but I remember watching him," Kingsbury said. "I've always had a very high regard of him as a player."

Kirk and Allen were close childhood friends since the fifth grade, and Allen was the biggest reason Kirk chose to go to A&M. His recollection was that Murray and Allen handled their season together "pretty well."

Allen beat out rookie Will Grier as the backup this training camp, and played well for the Panthers late last season in Newton's stead, throwing two touchdown passes in a win over the Saints in the 2018 finale. That was his lone previous start.

"I don't really have control over who starts over there," Murray said. "That's their deal. I just have to get ready to play and whoever is their quarterback is their quarterback."

RIGHT TACKLE SPOT UNDECIDED

Justin Murray has been the Cardinals' starting right tackle the first two games after Marcus Gilbert's season-ending knee injury, but after Murray struggled more often in Baltimore, there is a chance Jordan Mills – signed as a free agent last week – could end up getting the gig against the Panthers.

"We're going to work through that," Kingsbury said. "We like the two guys we brought in, Jordan and Justin, so they're going to practice this week and see where it goes."

PETERS, HICKS SIT OUT

Two key defensive players, defensive tackle Corey Peters (knee) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (groin) sat out practice Wednesday as the Cards began the week.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (hamstring), offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard (knee) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hand/hamstring) also did not practice, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald took a veteran's day off. Tight end Charles Clay was also limited because of his veteran's status.

Running back David Johnson is listed on the injury report with his wrist injury, but he practiced fully.

For the Panthers, Newton didn't practice for a second straight day because of an injured foot. Also not practicing Wednesday were safety Rashaan Gaulden (groin), tackle Brandon Greene (neck), linebacker Bruce Irvin (hamstring) and defensive end Kawaan Short (shoulder). Tight end Greg Olsen (back) was limited.

Cardinals Cheerleaders Performing With Bret Michaels

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
1 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
2 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
3 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
4 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
5 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
6 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
7 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
8 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
9 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
10 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
11 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
12 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
13 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
14 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
15 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
16 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
17 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
18 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
19 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
20 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
21 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
22 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
23 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
24 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
25 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
26 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
27 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
28 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
29 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
30 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
31 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
32 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
33 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
34 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
35 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
36 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
37 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
38 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
39 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
40 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
41 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
42 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
43 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
44 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
45 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
46 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
47 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
48 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
49 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
50 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
51 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
52 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
53 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
54 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
55 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener
56 / 56

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders from halftime and other moments at the home opener

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray's Season Ends After Suffering Torn ACL

Quarterback faces long journey of rehab as Colt McCoy takes over

news

You've Got Mail: Broncos Week

Topics include Kyler injury, the top 'superstar' season for a Cardinal, and Hop's cap hit

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Knee Injury In Loss To Patriots

Hurt without contact during early scramble in 27-13 Cardinals' defeat

news

Inactives: Still Without Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore

Zach Allen will play against Patriots on Monday night

news

Maxx Williams Gets Final Elevation By Cardinals Against Patriots

Team also brings up Pharoh Cooper for game

news

Cardinals Won't Rule Out Postseason Until They Must

Monday night against Patriots remains important to both teams

news

How To Watch: Patriots vs. Cardinals, Week 14

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the New England Patriots at the Arizona Cardinals on December 12, 2022.

news

Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots in Arizona

news

The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

Players explain why they have chosen their charity

news

Three Big Things: Patriots Week

A look at the top storylines for Monday's game

news

Cardinals Man Of Year Zach Ertz Ready To Attack Rehab After Knee Injury

Walter Payton nominee happy to have young son to aid perspective

news

'It Doesn't Affect Me': Kyler Murray Knows Criticisms Constant For Quarterbacks

After bye week, thoughts are on Patriots and final five games

Advertising