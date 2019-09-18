Full Circle: QBs Kyler Murray, Kyle Allen To Meet Again Sunday

"That was (Kyler's) first year out of high school and he had never lost a game. Always started," Allen said. "I started in the beginning of the year and they would put him in for some run packages. Then he started a couple games and I started the last couple. I think for both of us it was just an interesting year with some adversity.

"Two talented kids in the same room. Obviously, the decisions worked out in different ways. I've got a lot of respect for him. I think he's a really good quarterback."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, at Texas Tech at the time, said he recruited Allen "briefly," as he did Murray later.

"He was the No. 1 prospect in the country, so he probably threw all our letters away and red-buttoned me every time I called him, but I remember watching him," Kingsbury said. "I've always had a very high regard of him as a player."

Kirk and Allen were close childhood friends since the fifth grade, and Allen was the biggest reason Kirk chose to go to A&M. His recollection was that Murray and Allen handled their season together "pretty well."

Allen beat out rookie Will Grier as the backup this training camp, and played well for the Panthers late last season in Newton's stead, throwing two touchdown passes in a win over the Saints in the 2018 finale. That was his lone previous start.

"I don't really have control over who starts over there," Murray said. "That's their deal. I just have to get ready to play and whoever is their quarterback is their quarterback."

RIGHT TACKLE SPOT UNDECIDED

Justin Murray has been the Cardinals' starting right tackle the first two games after Marcus Gilbert's season-ending knee injury, but after Murray struggled more often in Baltimore, there is a chance Jordan Mills – signed as a free agent last week – could end up getting the gig against the Panthers.

"We're going to work through that," Kingsbury said. "We like the two guys we brought in, Jordan and Justin, so they're going to practice this week and see where it goes."

PETERS, HICKS SIT OUT

Two key defensive players, defensive tackle Corey Peters (knee) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (groin) sat out practice Wednesday as the Cards began the week.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (hamstring), offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard (knee) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hand/hamstring) also did not practice, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald took a veteran's day off. Tight end Charles Clay was also limited because of his veteran's status.

Running back David Johnson is listed on the injury report with his wrist injury, but he practiced fully.