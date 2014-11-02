Confident Cardinals Batter Cowboys

the quarterback rallied to throw three touchdown passes. There were too many drops by receivers, although Palmer still completed 22-of-34 passes for 249 yards.

"You can get overwhelmed by that (early deficit) on the road," Palmer said. "And we totally did not."

The ebbs and flows led the Cardinals to nurse a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter, and the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-1 at the Arizona 34-yard line. Naturally, they gave the ball to Murray to pick up what should have been an easy first down. Naturally, the Cardinals' run defense – third in the NFL – created a wall and stuffed Murray.

"That's when the game shifted," nose tackle Dan Williams said.

Palmer and his unit made it count. The Cards drove down for a touchdown on a nine-play drive highlighted by a beautiful toe-tapping 27-yard sideline grab by the little-used Ted Ginn. Ellington followed up with a 17-yard run, and the game was in control.

"We always find ways to overcome," Ellington said.

When cornerback Antonio Cromartie grabbed an interception on the next Dallas drive, the game was over – although running back Marion Grice emphasized the end by scoring his first NFL touchdown.

Peterson was fantastic against Bryant. Bryant had only two catches for 15 yards, and although Weeden – 18-for-33 for 183 yards – wasn't great, Bryant had a couple of drops as well as Peterson blanketed Bryant.

"That's probably going to be a topic of discussion, 'Oh, they didn't have Tony Romo,' " Peterson said. "That's not our problem. We came here to win a ballgame and that's what we did."

Perhaps Peterson's only negative in the game was his inability to return a Justin Bethel blocked field goal on the final play of the first half – a big deal in itself, since Dan Bailey would normally make a 35-yard kick– for a touchdown. Peterson got 60 yards down the field before being tackled.

But if those are the things that are the cause for concern post-game, the Cardinals will take it. Meanwhile, they peel off win after win, and now have two straight home games (against St. Louis and Detroit).

The Cardinals also swept the NFC East, knocking off a pair of teams the last two weeks that will be challenging them for playoffs spots and potential home-field advantage.