Cornerbacks Again On Draft Radar Of Cardinals

The top of the group, players that could be in the mix for the Cardinals if they were to trade down from No. 3, include Oregon's Christian Gonzalez, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon. With such a high pick in the second round (34th overall), Ringo could be a possibility.

"The confidence in playing this position, you're out there on an island by yourself," said Gonzalez, the brother-in-law of Cardinals quarterback David Blough. "That's what I live for. Big matchups. Anytime I get to go up against a great receiver week in and week out, that's my favorite thing to do.

"Watching (Jets rookie of the year) Sauce (Gardner) and those rookies (in 2022), it's great to see that. They are tall, long, lengthy type of corners and I'm like them, so the fact they can do it, I know I can do it."

Wilson has made strides in his development, but with a new coaching staff, evaluations will include all the holdovers on the roster – including presumed starters. The Cardinals should benefit from two high-level safeties in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, but in a passing league, stockpiling cornerbacks is necessary.