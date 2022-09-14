D. J. Humphries, Cardinals Ready For Chandler Jones Reunion

"It'll be weird," Murray said. "Different seeing in in a new uniform. But at the end of the day, he's got one job, I've got one job.

"I'm going to do my best to avoid him. I don't plan on seeing too much of him."

Murray noted "I'll always have love for Chan" and Jones indeed was respected and liked in the locker room. His decision to sign with the Raiders – three years, up to $17 million per season – took some time but it was clear he wasn't going to come back to Arizona.

The Cardinals are trying to find their own pass rush, but the Raiders also were sackless as a team and Jones will pair with Maxx Crosby to harass Murray this weekend.

That's where Humphries comes in. The tempo with which he will battle Jones will be different, no matter how heated a matchup might have been a time or two at training camp. Game speed is different.

It's interesting too that Humphries and Jones both tend to play upbeat. That won't change for Humphries, although he insisted his job won't be affected by his relationship with Jones.

"Once I get between the lines it's numbers," Humphries said. "It's 'I gotta block that dude whether I know him or not. He's not on my team.' Also, I'm not one of those people who can play angry. Playing angry does nothing for me. It doesn't make me play better. It probably makes me play worse actually.

"I'm the guy who laughs in the middle of blocks, in the middle of plays. I'm having a great time. But most of the time, the guys I am close with, they are really good. There is only so much hanging out I can do, right? I've got to get him the (expletive) outta here because he's coming off the ball."

Humphries grinned as he said it. These are the matchups to relish over the season.

What's funny is that Jones once told Humphries in a practice, "You'll never go against someone in a game like me." The theory was that being able to slow or stop Jones would prep him against anyone.

Now Humphries will see if that will work against Jones himself.