Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Damien Williams Comes Off The Sidelines To Help Cardinals

Running back working off practice squad to aid injured backfield

Oct 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Running back Damien Williams carries the ball upfield against the Rams last weekend.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Running back Damien Williams carries the ball upfield against the Rams last weekend.

Damien Williams spent the beginning of the 2023 NFL season along the sidelines of a football field -- it just wasn't an NFL field.

Instead of strapping up his own helmet and lacing up his cleats, Williams doing the same for his son while coaching youth football. The hope that the 31-year-old running back had in finding an NFL roster after being cut by the Raiders in August was dwindling.

Then the phone rang.

"I'm at home doing daddy duties and doing a lot of things as far as just prepping for life in general," Williams said. "Getting a call, it's very exciting knowing that your name is still circulating through buildings and knowing that you can come in and still compete and play."

On Oct. 5, Williams signed with the Cardinals practice squad. The transaction came while running back Keaontay Ingram was recovering from his neck injury and a few days before James Conner went down against the Bengals.

Now, he will help in his second straight game Sunday when the Cardinals visit Seattle to play the Seahawks after being elevated again.

For Williams, there's a different approach when being on the practice squad. It wasn't too long ago that he scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl and helped the Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy after the 2019 season.

"It's a very humbling experience being able to be at the top of the game, winning the highest thing of all and then coming here and being on the practice squad," Williams said. "I don't take it for granted. I love the situation I'm in and it's about not being comfortable being in this position."

"I'm still going to process things the way I process them, as far as I'm playing. Whenever I'm elevated to go up and play it's because of my preparation."

Ahead of the Rams game last week, the coaching staff saw enough from Williams to elevate him to play. He had a solid game, rushing for 36 yards on eight carries.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said that Williams performed like an experienced running back, but also "liked the look in his eyes" during the Rams game.

"He knows he can produce at a high level and if he's in there, we need him to produce at a high level," Gannon said. "It's always good to have some guys that have a fire about them that they want to play football."

The team's practice structure allows the team to practice a lot of their own plays against each other. There's still a portion of practice focused on scouting your opponent, and in this case, it's the Seahawks. Players appreciate the setup because they could be fairly evaluated and "if this guy played pretty well on Thursday and he deserves to have a jersey on game day, that's what we'll do."

Seattle's run defense is one of the best in the league. They're fourth in run defense per game, giving up under 80 yards on the ground, and sit atop the rankings, allowing a tad over three rushing yards per play.

Before being placed on the injured reserve list, Conner was the most experienced running back in the room. This is Williams ninth season in the NFL and with that comes a lot of knowledge. His leadership and willingness to help the backfield has stood out to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"That's the role of a lot of vets in this league and they had people who did it for them when they first came in," Petzing said. "He's been around a long time and done this at a high level. So, I think he is a great resource for those younger backs to talk to and watch and learn from."

Williams said that Ingram and undrafted rookie Emari Demercado have asked from his perspective how he's read run plays and what he's looking for. He referred to those details as his "secret sauce."

Adjusting to this new role for a former Super Bowl champion is something he's still getting used to. But regardless if it's on the sidelines of his son's game, on the practice squad, or on Sunday in Seattle, it's the sport Williams loves to play.

"Football is football, and you have your X's and O's, but you still have to go out there and win those one on one battles," Williams said. "I feel like at the end of the day, we have a great group. We just have to put all phases together and it's going to be an easy run from here."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 7 vs. Seahawks

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 7 regular season matchup against the Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 42

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 42

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 42

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 42

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 42

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) and Arizona Cardinals Defensive Quality Control Coach Ronald Booker during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 42

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (38) and Arizona Cardinals Defensive Quality Control Coach Ronald Booker during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 42

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 42

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 42

Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 42

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 42

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 42

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 42

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 42

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 42

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 42

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 42

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 42

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 42

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 42

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 42

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 42

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 42

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 42

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
32 / 42

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
33 / 42

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (10) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
34 / 42

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
35 / 42

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
36 / 42

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
37 / 42

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
38 / 42

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
39 / 42

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
40 / 42

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
41 / 42

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
42 / 42

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Activate Budda Baker, Garrett Williams

Team also elevates running back Damien Williams
news

Kyler Murray's First Week Includes First-Unit Work

Quarterback has gotten most reps with the backups against starting defense
news

Missing Games Doesn't Suit Budda Baker

Pro Bowl safety ahead of original timeline to return from hamstring injury
news

Kyler Murray Back On Practice Field As Cardinals Open 21-Day Window

Quarterback is designated to return from PUP as knee rehab nears end
news

Cardinals Get Budda Baker Back At Practice

Notes: Safety coming off hamstring injury; Gannon talks Sanders release
news

Kent Somers: NFL Getting Understandably Defensive

Scoring is down as scary units roam throughout the league
news

Cardinals Waive Linebacker Myjai Sanders

Practice window had just been opened
news

Trey McBride Snaps To Attention As Role Grows

Second-year tight end has best game of season in Los Angeles
news

Second Half To Forget As Cardinals Fall To Rams

Struggles on both sides of ball doom team in 26-9 loss
news

Cardinals Activate Dennis Daley, Elevate Damien Williams

Team gets help on offensive line depth
news

Cardinals Can't Break Down Against Top Rams

Trip to Los Angeles will be a test for secondary and offensive line
Advertising