Damien Williams Comes Off The Sidelines To Help Cardinals

Ahead of the Rams game last week, the coaching staff saw enough from Williams to elevate him to play. He had a solid game, rushing for 36 yards on eight carries.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said that Williams performed like an experienced running back, but also "liked the look in his eyes" during the Rams game.

"He knows he can produce at a high level and if he's in there, we need him to produce at a high level," Gannon said. "It's always good to have some guys that have a fire about them that they want to play football."

The team's practice structure allows the team to practice a lot of their own plays against each other. There's still a portion of practice focused on scouting your opponent, and in this case, it's the Seahawks. Players appreciate the setup because they could be fairly evaluated and "if this guy played pretty well on Thursday and he deserves to have a jersey on game day, that's what we'll do."

Seattle's run defense is one of the best in the league. They're fourth in run defense per game, giving up under 80 yards on the ground, and sit atop the rankings, allowing a tad over three rushing yards per play.

Before being placed on the injured reserve list, Conner was the most experienced running back in the room. This is Williams ninth season in the NFL and with that comes a lot of knowledge. His leadership and willingness to help the backfield has stood out to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"That's the role of a lot of vets in this league and they had people who did it for them when they first came in," Petzing said. "He's been around a long time and done this at a high level. So, I think he is a great resource for those younger backs to talk to and watch and learn from."

Williams said that Ingram and undrafted rookie Emari Demercado have asked from his perspective how he's read run plays and what he's looking for. He referred to those details as his "secret sauce."

Adjusting to this new role for a former Super Bowl champion is something he's still getting used to. But regardless if it's on the sidelines of his son's game, on the practice squad, or on Sunday in Seattle, it's the sport Williams loves to play.