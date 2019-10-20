David Johnson Active For Giants, Christian Kirk Inactive

As expected, running back David Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, giving the Cardinals two healthy running backs -- Johnson and Chase Edmonds, with D.J. Foster already ruled out with a hamstring issue. Wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) remains sidelined, not a surprise after coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kirk was still having problems cutting on the injury.
The full inactive list:
- WR Christian Kirk (ankle)
- RB D.J. Foster (hamstring)
- LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)
- LB Ramik Wilson
- OL Lamont Gaillard
- DL Michael Dogbe
- DL Zach Allen (shoulder)