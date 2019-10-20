Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

David Johnson Active For Giants, Christian Kirk Inactive

Oct 20, 2019 at 08:30 AM
As expected, running back David Johnson (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, giving the Cardinals two healthy running backs -- Johnson and Chase Edmonds, with D.J. Foster already ruled out with a hamstring issue. Wide receiver Christian Kirk (ankle) remains sidelined, not a surprise after coach Kliff Kingsbury said Kirk was still having problems cutting on the injury.

The full inactive list:

  • WR Christian Kirk (ankle)
  • RB D.J. Foster (hamstring)
  • LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring)
  • LB Ramik Wilson
  • OL Lamont Gaillard
  • DL Michael Dogbe
  • DL Zach Allen (shoulder)
