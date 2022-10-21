Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

DeAndre Hopkins Makes Cardinals' House A Home In Win Over Saints

Team gets first win at State Farm Stadium this year in 42-34 defeat

Oct 20, 2022 at 08:32 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

DeAndre Hopkins runs after the catch during the Cardinals' win Thursday night against the Saints.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins runs after the catch during the Cardinals' win Thursday night against the Saints.

Hop was back and all was right.

The Cardinals won at home for the first time in nearly a year. The team scored more points than they had all season. The defense even scored twice and DeAndre Hopkins wasn't even on the field.

All isn't perfect for the Cardinals (3-4) but they do go into the mini-bye feeling good after a 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals broke an eight-game home losing streak dating back to Week 7 of 2021.

Hopkins returned to make nine catches for 99 yards. Greg Dortch, playing with A.J. Green benched, caught a touchdown, and the Cardinals got interceptions for touchdowns by both Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons. Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram scored his first NFL touchdown, and Eno Benjamin had his best day as a pro with 92 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Fill-in kicker Rodrigo Blankenship even made a 50-yard field goal (although he missed an extra point badly.)

The Saints (2-5) came in to the game surrendering at least 30 points in each of their last three games. The Cardinals scored 40 points for the first time since Kliff Kingsbury became coach.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes but also three picks.

More to come on azcardinals.com.

