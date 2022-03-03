DeAndre Hopkins Only Starting Point For Cardinals' Wide Receivers

Green was solid as a No. 2, but he wasn't the same after Hopkins went down and it would seem likely the Cardinals would want to get younger, bigger receiver to try and pair up with Hopkins.

There is talent in the wide receiver class, perhaps not as many high-end prospects as the last two seasons but intriguing potential.

With the Cardinals picking 23rd in the first round, a receiver is possible – but is it more possible than a solid interior offensive lineman, or a pass rusher, or a cornerback? Wideouts like Ohio State's Chris Olave, Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Alabama's Jameson Williams (who tore his ACL in the National Championship game) would be the likely options.

"When you're looking at Olave and Dotson would be home run fits there, and then Jameson Williams is the other one," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "That's kind of that group that would -- you'd be staring at hopefully one of those guys makes it there. I think all of those guys would add a fun dimension. (The Cardinals are) collecting speed. I love that aspect of it. When they get all those guys healthy and on the field together, they're a handful."

The Cardinals have given wideout ﻿Andy Isabella﻿ the option to seek a trade, which would be another roster spot if he were to depart. ﻿Antoine Wesley﻿ flashed and as an exclusive rights free agent he should return, but as a depth piece.

The Cardinals want to make sure they have options, with or without Hopkins in the lineup.

"We took Rondale and they asked, 'Why would they take another receiver?' " Keim said. "Then that depth was used. We are looking for guys that fit what we do and for sustainable success. If you are fortunate to have a good quarterback, unfortunately you have to let good players walk from time to time (because of the salary cap).