Andy Isabella Gets Permission To Seek Trade

After three years and little use on offense, it's safe to say the path of second-round wide receiver Andy Isabella hasn't gone the way he or the Cardinals thought it would.

So it wasn't a shock when it came out at the Scouting Combine that, despite the Cardinals having questions about the return of free-agent wide receivers Christian Kirk and A.J. Green, that multiple reports revealed the team has given permission for Isabella to seek a trade. Isabella's agent is quoted as saying Isabella could use a fresh start.

Isabella had nine catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in 2021. His career numbers in three seasons are 31 receptions for 426 yards and three scores.

Even with injuries in 2021, Isabella couldn't get on the field offensively, falling behind both Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley on the depth chart. It didn't help the Cardinals used tight ends Zach Ertz and, before him, Maxx Williams as pass-catchers more often.

Just because a player has a chance to seek a trade doesn't guarantee one will happen. The Cardinals allowed linebacker Jordan Hicks to look for a trade last offseason but one never materialized and Hicks ended up playing a major role on defense for the Cards in 2021.

With the chance Kirk and Green could leave, the Cardinals will need bodies. DeAndre Hopkins remains WR1, and the plan is for Moore to have a larger role in the offense. The Cardinals will likely also keep Wesley, an exclusive rights free agent, although that would be expected to be a depth role.