On Lock: DeAndre Hopkins Pushing Hard To Learn Cardinals' Offense

"We don't have a lot of time together but we are making the best of it right now," Hopkins said.

"My expectation is us becoming best friends," Hopkins added. "I have to be on the same page as my quarterback no matter what for us to be successful as a team."

Having a No. 1 receiver to add to a wide receivers room with Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, among others, should aid that success. Hopkins is trying to be the one that fits in. He knows the learning curve he faces, all the while listening to holdovers tell him how much further advanced the offense is compared to this time last season.

That's why Hopkins is trying to "master the basics" of the offense rather than have any deep talks with coach Kliff Kingsbury about what parts of the offense might fit him best.

"You can actually showcase your skillset in an offense like this," Hopkins said. "The conversation with Kliff and I is winning, and doing what we have to do to win."

Asked if there was a chance he could opt out this season because of COVID-19, Hopkins said "hopefully, it doesn't have to come down to that, but I take it day-by-day."

It didn't sound like Hopkins might sit out. There was too much enthusiasm for working with the offense, working with Murray, working with Fitzgerald.

Then there was his moment over the weekend when he pulled on his Cardinals' jersey for the first time, even with no game to play.