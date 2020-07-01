Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

DeAndre Hopkins Puts Up His Own Video From Texas Workouts

Jul 01, 2020 at 09:17 AM
On the heels of Kyler Murray putting out video of the Dallas workouts he orchestrated with teammates, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has done the same.

Hopkins posted on Instagram some Hopkins-specific catches in a clip that was created in the exact same type of way as Murray's (a couple of the shots could already have been seen in the Murray video too.) Unless Murray was changing clothes during the work, it shows the Cardinals had multiple days on the field.

Not that it's a surprise, but looking at the video also underscores how strange it is that Hopkins has essentially been a Cardinal since mid-March, yet because of the coronavirus, we still don't have any images of Hopkins in Cardinals' gear (save for Photoshop edits and an effort from the Madden video game.)

