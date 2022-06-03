Dennis Gardeck In A Rush To Help Cardinals On, Off Field

He slowly returned from his injury last season and ended up with 179 defensive snaps, but was unable to notch a sack, with five quarterback hits and eight hurries according to Pro Football Focus.

Gardeck is loathe to say he was something less as he returned from the ACL – "The standard is the standard, because if you are out on the field, you have to be capable of doing everything" – but acknowledged his body is in a better place now.

Even late last season, during the Cardinals' win in Dallas, he said he felt "twitchier" than he had most of the year.

"I'm not sure I can put it into words," Gardeck said. "I'm not sure if it was mentally of subconsciously or what it really was, but everything feels quicker and sharper.

"It's crazy how you feel so good and then the next couple of weeks you feel even better and you're like, 'Man, maybe I didn't feel as good as I thought I did' but you felt better than the week before."

This time of year, Gardeck likes the idea that Joseph can evaluate him and the others on the roster to see the strengths and deficiencies of each player. Going into his fifth season, Gardeck is able to take a more broad view of his development – and it doesn't hurt he doesn't have to worry about rehab anymore.

As for his mentorship, that's TBD. Gardeck hasn't yet found that player with whom he hopes to impact. He's still scouting, although he noted that rookie linebacker Cameron Thomas might be a possibility.