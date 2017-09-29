Deone Bucannon Finally Returns

you see everyone making plays and you can't really do anything about it."

Defensive coordinator James Bettcher said Bucannon will have certain packages within which to play. Rookie Haason Reddick has been starting in Bucannon's absence alongside veteran linebacker Karlos Dansby. Bettcher added that Bucannon's return isn't about a loss of playing time for Reddick.

"Everybody is a playmaker," Bucannon said. "We are all football players at the end of the day. I will embrace my role. Of course I want to be on the field as much as possible. Whatever the coaches do, I'm sure they will make a plan."

It's as much the intangibles the Cardinals like about Bucannon's return as his football talents. Coach Bruce Arians said Bucannon adds toughness.

"(Deone is) a guy who runs, plays hard, wears his heart on his sleeve when he plays, plays it the way it was meant to be played," Bettcher said. "Those type of guys on the field, their energy is contagious."

Bucannon said the ankle problem is the first major injury he's ever had. It made things harder.

"Days were longer, weeks were longer, months were longer," Bucannon said.

Originally, Bucannon had a chance to play in the Sept. 10 opener. But his first day off the physically-unable-to-perform list in training camp, Bucannon rolled his ankle. That ended that thought, and Bucannon said it actually helped, because the pressure to return by the first game was gone and he could heal completely.

He got advice from teammates Frostee Rucker and Troy Niklas, both of whom suffered similar ankle problems.

"It took longer than I would've liked, but that's anyone in my position," Bucannon said. "You want to come back quicker when you are hurt."

PETERSON AS PUNT RETURNER